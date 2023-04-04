Trump speaks after his arrest at Mar-a-Lago
Posted on by Jason Easley

Trump’s Speech Was So Insane That TV Networks Cut Him Off

Donald Trump’s remarks at Mar-a-Lago were so unhinged and deranged that some networks cut him off as the former president came apart on national television.

Trump began by claiming that his only crime is defending America:

That was the uh-oh moment because if Trump was starting that far gone, it was a red flag for where this was going.

After roughly eight minutes of election and every other sort of conspiracies, ABC News cut Trump off when he claimed that Biden was going to start World War III:

CNN is all in on Trump, so they stuck with it, and their audience got to hear about how the government is using a new law called the Espionage Act of 1917 to potentially execute Trump:

Finally, at 8:49 PM ET, CNN pulled the plug on Trump after he claimed that all the Ukrainians who died due to the Russian invasion would still be alive if he were president:

MSNBC did not show Trump’s speech, and conservative media stuck with him live.

If there was any doubt about how Trump would respond to being criminally charged, the answer came in the form of pure, unfettered insanity. Trump is like an accused criminal who is cornered, so he is throwing everything at the wall in the hope that something sticks.

Republicans should take notice because this is a preview of your 2024 presidential election campaign if Trump wins the nomination.

Forget electability, Trump’s speech raised valid questions about whether or not he should be allowed on the streets and in public.

For a handful of primetime minutes in the United States, Donald J. Trump had the nation’s attention. He used his time to remind everyone but his most devoted supporters why he can never be returned to power.

 