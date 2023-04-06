Kevin McCarthy Appears To Be Trying To Incite A Republican DA To Come After Biden

While appearing to express concern for the country, Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that there is nothing stopping a Republican DA in a red county from coming after a Democratic president.
When MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell asked McCarthy about the Trump indictment, he said:
My fear is what’s going to transpire is that here we are America, our greatest strength is the rule of law applied equally. What’s going to deter some small D.A. In a red state to go after a Democrat president when they come out, I don’t want our country to continue to spiral, to play politics this way.
I think we should respect the law. I don’t think any legal mind sits and thinks this has merit of where it’s going. I think it’s played where somebody is running for president and a former I think when I look across the street from the Capitol, I see lady liberty sitting there blindfolded with a scale that’s supposed to be equal everyone would sit back and tell you, regardless of party, regardless how they feel about President Trump — you have Jeb Bush, Mitt Romney saying for what it is I think it’s spiraling the country in a place we don’t want. Let’s start respecting each Let’s respect the rule of law.
It is an even worse message and a greater danger to the country to let someone like Trump walk without being held accountable because they are rich, a former president, or running for president again.
Beneath all of the window dressing about concern for the country, McCarthy was sending out a message to every DA in every red county to even the score and come after Biden.
McCarthy’s choice of words was revealing.
Instead of saying I worry about a red DA coming after a Democratic president, which they should not do, he said, “What’s going to deter some small D.A. In a red state to go after a Democrat president?”
It certainly looks like the Speaker of the House was sending little wink to local Republican DAs about investigating Joe Biden.
