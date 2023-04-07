Trump Makes Himself Completely Unelectable By Wanting To Hire Anti-Muslim Bigot Laura Loomer For His Campaign

Facebook

Laura Loomer’s anti-Muslim bigotry has been so extreme that she has been banned from some social media networks, so Trump is looking to hire her for his campaign.

The New York Times reported:

Former President Donald J. Trump has told aides to hire Laura Loomer, a far-right and anti-Muslim activist with a history of expressing bigoted views, for a campaign role, according to four people familiar with the plans.

Mr. Trump met with Ms. Loomer recently and directed advisers to give her a role in support of his candidacy, two of the people familiar with the move said. It is unclear whether she would serve on his campaign or the main super PAC backing his presidential bid. On Tuesday, after Mr. Trump’s arraignment in Manhattan, Ms. Loomer attended the former president’s speech at Mar-a-Lago, his resort and residence in Palm Beach, Fla.

Loomer has lost two US House races. She lost a general election in 2020 and a Republican primary in 2022. She is a darling of the bigoted far right but is almost as if Trump looked at his failed 2020 campaign and came to the conclusion that what was needed was someone even more bigoted than Stephen Miller.

A potential hiring of Loomer suggests that Trump is going to campaign even more to right in 2024, which is great news for Democrats. Trump lost the 2020 popular vote to Joe Biden in a trouncing, and if he goes even more extreme, the margin will only grow next year.

Loomer is such a bigot that she is banned from Uber and Lyft due to anti-Muslim comments about drivers. She also described herself as a white nationalist.

Trump looks to be planning to go overt bigot if he wins the Republican nomination, which could be great news for Democrats, but awful for the country if the press gives the failed former president any sort of platform at all.