House Republicans Are Talking About Kicking Kevin McCarthy To The Curb

Speaker McCarthy is trying to throw House Republican leadership under the bus on the budget and debt ceiling, which has enraged his caucus, where some are warning that he is not going to last the full term.

The New York Times reported that McCarthy thinks that the House Budget Committee chair is incompetent, and he criticized the number two House Republican Steve Scalise (R-LA):

Mr. McCarthy has told colleagues he has no confidence in Mr. Arrington, the man responsible for delivering a budget framework laying out the spending cuts that Republicans have said they will demand in exchange for any move to increase the debt limit. Aside from the perceived disloyalty, Mr. McCarthy regards Mr. Arrington, a former official in the George W. Bush administration, as incompetent, according to more than half a dozen people familiar with his thinking, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.

….

Mr. McCarthy has told colleagues and allies that he cannot rely on Mr. Scalise, describing the majority leader as ineffective, checked out and reluctant to take a position on anything,

Axios reported that McCarthy’s comments have Republicans talking more about getting rid of him:

House conservatives say they aren’t ready to pull the trigger on a motion to vacate that could oust McCarthy as speaker. But this has ramped up the level of conversations.

“The members I’ve spoken with are just stunned by his rebuking of his budget chair, and certainly of our leadership,” another House Republican told Axios.

“I can’t imagine [he will last an entire term].”

Once the debt ceiling fiasco blows up in the faces of the House Republicans, the clock will be ticking on the motion to vacate and getting rid of McCarthy. All of the old tensions are still there among House Republicans.

It is just a matter of time before Republicans fail on the debt ceiling, blame McCarthy, and send him packing.

Both Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and former president Donald Trump have hitched their wagons to McCarthy. Greene’s rise will almost certainly hit a speed bump if McCarthy is ousted, and Trump will be pushing for another loyalist because he needs a Speaker who will try to interfere in the criminal cases and investigations against him.

Speaker McCarthy is burning bridges and his days as Speaker Of The House look to be numbered.