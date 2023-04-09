Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Out The Republican Party Crime Wave

Facebook

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Sunday morning that the real crime wave in America is within the Republican Party.

Video:

.@AOC says there is a crime wave within the GOP, "The crime wave is within the Republican Party…We are seeing breaking of the law by conservative members of the court. We are seeing a former president of the United States just indicted in recent days." pic.twitter.com/Zn9Kzax7TR — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 9, 2023

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said:

I admit it is very difficult to see a path in a Republican Party that refuses to hold itself accountable and, in fact, breaches the law itself. For all of their talk of a crime wave and Democrats, Republicans talking about crime waves across the country. The crime wave is within the Republican Party. It is within all of the what we are seeing. We have we have seen. We are seeing breaking of the law by conservative members of the court. We are seeing a former President Of The United States just indicted in the in recent days.

I mean, we need to hold our systems accountable and I do not believe that we should be refusing to do that. For political reasons. I believe that we should pursue the course. And if it is Republicans that decide to protect those who are breaking the law, then they are the ones who then are responsible for that decision, but we should not be complicit in that.

For all of the hearings and the Republican talk of investigating Biden and Hunter Biden, the actual committing of crimes and the party engaged in the cover-up is the Republican Party.

House Republicans even formed a select committee that appears to have no other purpose than to disrupt and interfere in Trump’s criminal investigations and prosecutions.

Only one party is actively involved in trying to discredit a criminal case against a 2024 presidential candidate and that party is not the Democratic Party.

Democrats need to go down the same path that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez did on CNN’s State of the Union. Democrats need to be blunt and call out these crimes. Don’t assume that people are paying attention and know the story.

If the Republican Party wants to attach itself to Trump, it must pay the price with voters.