Trump’s Tucker Carlson Interview Was A Disaster

Trump went on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show where the lies were even zanier, and the former president showed that he is unfit to be in the White House.

Video:

Part 2:

Trump claimed that New York cops were crying while they booked him, “The people that work at the courthouse. They’re unbelievable people. Many of them were in tears or close to it. And apologies, we are sorry, sir. They said, sir, I can’t believe. You could see so in one sense it was beautiful because they get it and in another sense it’s nasty. I went to the Wharton School of Finance They didn’t teach me about that. We didn’t have a class on arraignment, and you know, it was a sad day in and ways and in ways it was a beautiful day because the people understand and I didn’t know this was happening, but the poll numbers have gone through the roof.”

Trump has deluded himself into believing that being indicted, arrested, and arraigned is a good thing.

After blaming Biden for the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal agreement that he made, Trump stumbled into revealing that he talked with Putin about Ukraine.

Trump told Carlson that he had numerous conversations with Putin about Ukraine, and then added:

I could see that he loved it. He loved Ukraine. He considers it on a part of Russia. I said not what I’m president. We had a very good relationship. I was the worst thing that ever happened to him. I closed up his pipeline. You never heard the words Nordstream 2 until I came along.

I had a great relationship with him because there was a fake Russia investigation and I told him and he had told me it’s very hard for to us deal and I said very hard because we have a fake Investigation that turned out to be a fake for two years it went on and we could have done very well with Russia, they have great minerals.

They have great things we want. We could have and they need things. Moderna and they need other things, but that interfered. That was a terrible thing. What is the actually a treasonous thing to do. Those people should have been arrested. They made up a problem with Russia that didn’t exist. Now they admit it didn’t exist. I was on to the next one. I often say, they said to me the other day one of your fellow journalists said, who is the biggest problem, sir?

Is it China? Could it be Russia? Could it be North Korea no, I said the biggest problem is from these sick radical people from within because we can handle if we are smart, we can handle Russia, China. I did.

Putin would not have had to invade Ukraine if Trump was still president because Trump would have tried to cut a deal to give Putin Ukraine.

Donald Trump was impeached for the first time for trying to blackmail Ukraine and withhold congressionally appropriated aid unless the Ukrainians helped him dig up dirt on Joe Biden.

The interview was one of the greatest acts of fraud ever put on television. Tucker Carlson hates Trump, but he had to pretend like he likes him, because Carlson is terrified of Trump and his fans.

There are a lot of questions about why Trump was talking to Putin about Ukraine. What did those conversations involve? Did Trump make any promises to Putin if he invaded Ukraine?

Instead of helping Trump. The interview was a disaster that demonstrated how compromised and out of touch Trump is.

Nobody outside of Fox News and Trump’s fanbase was buying what Trump and Carlson were trying to sell.