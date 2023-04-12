Josh Hawley Suggests The Entire Clinton Family Should Be Imprisoned As Retaliation For Trump Charges

Facebook

Sen. Josh Hawley thinks the entire Clinton family should be in jail because Trump was criminally charged.

Video:

Hawley said to Sean Hannity:



Look at what Hillary Clinton did setting up a server in her own home with the deliberate purpose of concealing thousands of emails that were classified if we’re going to prosecute based on that, Hillary should have been in jail a long time ago. Bill Clinton, you talk about buying off people this is a guy who spent money to buy off numerous individuals who had incriminating information against him Paula Jones others I mean these people have made a career of this stuff you talk about a double standard.

The entire Clinton family ought to be in prison on the basis of these charges now against Donald Trump which appear to be totally made up to me. it’s a totally fake crime nobody’s ever heard of before. No it’s a two-tiered system of justice it’s an assault on the rule of law and whether we’re talking about targeting Christians or going after Republicans and conservatives this administration will do anything to hold on to power.

In a democracy, we don’t imprison political opponents and their families as retaliation. Everything Hawley said was nonsense. Hawley is the former Missouri attorney general, and he knows that the falsification of business records is a crime and a form of fraud.

Sen. Hawley is also well aware that Hillary Clinton didn’t have thousands of classified emails. There were 52 emails as part of an email chain on her system. There is no evidence that Hillary Clinton had information that she shouldn’t have had, and she didn’t lie about it or attempt to keep or hide government documents. Hillary Clinton’s email system was sloppy but not illegal while she was Secretary of State.

The Biden conspiracies have failed, so Republicans like Hawley are returning to the Clintons. Just like on 1/6, Hawley is showing his willingness to destroy democracy for Trump.