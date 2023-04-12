Trump Accused Of Using Lawsuit To Intimidate Criminal Witnesses

Facebook

Michael Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis said that Trump’s $500 million lawsuit against his client is an attempt to prevent criminal witnesses from coming forward.

Here is the statement from Lanny Davis:

Michael Cohen’s lawyer Lanny Davis accuses Trump of “abusing the judicial system as a form of harassment and intimidation” with his $500 million lawsuit. Updated story, @lawcrimenews https://t.co/22k6zJR424 pic.twitter.com/W5kvjKA3r0 — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 12, 2023

Davis said in part, “It appears he is terrified by his looming legal perils and his attempting to send a message to other potential witnesses who are cooperating with prosecutors against him. “Mr. Cohen will not be deterred and is confident that this suit will fail based on the facts and the law. Is there anyone in America, aside from a shrinking minority base of believers, who takes Mr. Trump seriously when he files these frivolous lawsuits?”

These lawsuits that Trump files usually go nowhere, but some like Trump’s lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, end in sanctions against Trump and his legal team. The lawsuits are always an attempt by Trump to look strong and impress his supporters.

Trump knows that he is not going to intimidate Michael Cohen, but he is hoping to scare potential witnesses in Manhattan, Georgia, and the federal investigation being run by Special Counsel Jack Smith. The lawsuit will likely die quickly in court, even though Trump once again went judge shopping in Florida.

Davis was right. Trump is terrified, and the lawsuit is a way for Trump to feel like he is in control when he is not.