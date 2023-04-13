Jamie Raskin Blasts House Republicans For Abuse Of Power

Facebook

House Oversight Committee ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) marked the first 100 days of the House Republican majority by slamming their abuse of power.

Rep. Raskin said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

In the 100 days since Republicans took control of the Committee, they have promoted outlandish conspiracy theories and misrepresented basic evidence to justify tiresome, debunked narratives pushed by their extremist MAGA base. The Committee’s political fishing expeditions have turned up nothing on President Biden but have circumnavigated the deep waters of wrongdoing where the big fish swim, specifically former President Donald Trump and members of his family, including his son-in-law and former senior White House advisor, Jared Kushner, who have brought in billions of dollars from foreign princes and governments deeply invested in—and grateful for—Trump’s obsequious pro-autocrat foreign policy.

As we approach the next 100 days, I call on my GOP colleagues to end the political stunts that the public has so clearly tired of and rejected, restore the transparency essential to the credible use of our investigative powers, and work alongside Democrats to ensure an effective and efficient government that delivers real services and goods to the American people.

House Oversight Committee Democrats have provided some statistics on what Republicans have been doing over their first 100 days in the majority, “In the past 100 days, Republicans held 18 hearings on topics ranging from the “Twitter Files” to “wokeism” in the military, often raising false claims and advancing Q-Anon-style conspiracy theories. Republicans have held four Committee votes to empower authoritarian propaganda, stifle free speech, override the local government elected by the people of Washington, D.C., and repeat shoddy talking points that avoid anything resembling real action on inflation. Chair Comer has made more than 50 appearances on Fox News and Newsmax and, under his leadership, Republicans have issued six secret subpoenas in their ‘top priority’ investigation into the Biden family.”

The real purpose of the Republican House majority can be summarized in one statistic. House Oversight Committee Chair Comer has averaged an appearance on Fox News or Newsmax every other day since Republicans have been running the House.

Republicans have no interest in governing or doing anything for the American people with the majority. The only is to cater to conservative media and get as many appearances on Fox News and Newsmax as possible.

The Republican behavior would not be an issue if the nation was a debt limit deadline, and a government funding deadline later this year.

The country is about to be threatened by Republican dysfunction, as House Republicans are more interested in getting on Fox News and Newsmax than governing.