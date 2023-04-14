Jimmy Kimmel: “Trump Now Has More Active Cases In NY Than COVID”

Facebook

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel described the number of ongoing legal cases against the former president as “Trump now has more legal cases against him than COVID.”

Kimmel said, “Donald Trump is in you’re not gonna believe this he was in court today He’s in court in New York to be deposed in one of the 70 or 80 cases against him. Before his deposition his little thumbs took a trip to Truth Social to lash out at Letitia James the New York attorney general who has accused him of fraud he wrote I will be heading downtown to meet with a racist who leaked that I would be there at 9 30 AM. Trump’s upset because usually when he meets racists they do it at home at Mar-a-Lago but um this case is one of many Trump is facing. Trump now has more active cases in New York than COVID does.”

There is some truth to Kimmel’s joke as there were new developments in the E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit against Trump, the former president was deposed by the New York Attorney General in a fraud lawsuit, and there were new reports about Trump’s fundraising after the 2020 election being investigated by Special Counsel Jack Smith, along with new information in criminal classified documents investigation.

Unlike previous Trump-dominated news cycles, this one isn’t being driven by Trump-created erratic behavior and drama. What is happening is that decades of potentially criminal activity have boiled over into an unprecedented legal hurricane that a former president has never faced in US history. The former president could also be indicted in Georgia within the next month or so for violating the state’s election laws.

Trump’s legal problems are bad, and they could soon get even worse.