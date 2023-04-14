Trump Completely Loses It At NRA Speech And Previews GOP 2024 Disaster

Facebook

Trump became more and more unhinged as his NRA speech dragged on until he attacked New York’s Attorney General and claimed that he is being persecuted.

Video:

Trump attacks New York AG Letitia James and claims that he is being "persecuted." pic.twitter.com/JgEzbH7lVp — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 14, 2023

Trump said

They are doing such a horrible What they are doing is destroying our great country. I want to congratulate you for fighting it so bravely, all of the things that have been happening to you, the racist and — ran for office on, I will get Trump. Didn’t know anything about me, running for office. I said, who is that maniac? A lot of people in the race, you get a few people to vote, very few people it takes to get in. She proclaimed I look forward to going into the office of attorney general every single day, suing him, and going home, very happy. I see — I said, I hope she gets in.

What is fueling my soul right now, she announced, is getting Trump. She knows nothing about me. It’s not an investigation. It’s a persecution. Just like her attacks on the NRA and the witchhunts against us by the Manhattan D.A., the Marxist D.A. In Atlanta and the guy I have a watching — the guy from Washington, special prosecutor, special counsel, I call it a prosecutor, it’s better. Biden has a 1850 boxes that are unaccounted for. He had many boxes in Chinatown. Classified information, many boxes. They got them out of there, but they got caught. That’s called obstruction. They sent them up to Boston. Then it was revealed he got millions of dollars from the Chinese.

But he has boxes in Chinatown, boxes all over the place. They don’t care about that, they only care about Trump. They are trying to arrest their political opposition. It’s very much like the old Soviet Union. With the elections and interference. They are interfering with the election. It’s going to be hard for them to get away with the kind of corruption they did when they had covid because covid made a lot of things bad for a lot of They cheated and it will be hard.

I could have easily picked any one of half of a dozen clips from Trump’s speech to illustrate how unhinged the indictment and investigations have made him.

If this is what Republicans are going to nominate for president in 2024, they are doomed. Trump has no policies or ideas. His pitch remains the same as it has been for the last eight years. He will do everything that only he can do.

This is the same old Trump but in even worse mental shape due to the criminal indictment.

Trump is currently running away with the Republican presidential nomination, and if his opponents can’t beat this dumpster fire of a candidate in the primary, the Republican Party could be the next thing that Trump destroys.