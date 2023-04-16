Jen Psaki Calls For Trump To Be Held To The Same Standard As Jack Teixeira

Facebook

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki said that Trump should be held to the same legal standard as Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira.

Video of Psaki:

Jen Psaki wants Trump held to the same standard as Jack Teixeira. pic.twitter.com/8rL6cApqnQ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 16, 2023

Psski sai:

But you know what else is a bad look? When a 76-year-old former president is suspected of doing something pretty similar. This week, The New York Times revealed that the special counsel in the Mar-a-Lago documents case is investigating, quote, whether former president Trump showed off to aides and visitors a map he took with him when he left office that contained sensitive intelligence information we don’t know what that map is off, but still it follows similar reporting from The Washington Post, that investigators are scrutinizing whether Trump shared classified documents with political donors.

Maybe to show off to them as well and it comes after the Post also revealed that the FBI found highly classified nuclear secrets, pertaining to a foreign nation at Mar-a-Lago so who knows what exactly or how much information he might have shared or with whom, we don’t know that yet. There is clearly a lot we don’t know but even at this early juncture, all of this begs the question of whether Donald Trump will be held to the same standard as a 21-year-old Air National guardsman.

Trump should be held to the same standard as the 21-year-old leaker. He is a nearly 80-year-old former president, not some 21-year-old kid. The nation has a clearer picture of what Jack Teixeira did, but it is still unknown why Trump took the classified documents or what he was doing with the at his private club in Florida.

The law is the law, and it needs to be equally applied. Jack Teixeira is probably going to be charged with several felonies, and if he is convicted will get a prison sentence. There is no reason outside of age why the exact same thing should not happen to Donald Trump.