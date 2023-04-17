House GOP Could Be Doomed As George Santos Raises Just $5,300 For Reelection

Facebook

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was only able to raise $5,300 for his 2024 reelection campaign, which he formally announced on Monday.

Santos announced on Monday that he is running for reelection:

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT: I am proudly announcing my bid for re-election for #NY03. This is about TAKING BACK our country and restoring greatness back to New York.🇺🇸 To support donate here:👇🏽https://t.co/BH2nGK54vp pic.twitter.com/LGJdPcsyP6 — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) April 17, 2023

According to his campaign finance filings, Santos was only able to raise $5,300 in the first quarter of the year. House Republicans really needed Santos to keep his head down, serve his two years, and then walk away. If George Santos is on the ballot in November 2024, Republicans will lose his seat.

The fact that Santos is running for reelection effectively makes the number of seats that Democrats have to flip in order to take back the House three.

DCCC Spokesperson Nebeyatt Betre said in response to the Santos announcement, “George Santos’ decision to run for reelection underscores what little control the Republican Party has in one of their most vulnerable regions after Santos has been discovered blatantly lying to voters about his life and record. Voters on Long Island are eager to vote Santos out of office and once again have a representative who looks out for their interests – not his own.”

Santos is the last person that House Republicans need running for reelection in 2024. Voters want Santos gone, and Republicans don’t seem to ability to stop George Santos from handing Democrats 25% of the pickups they need to flip the House.