Jim Jordan’s Alvin Bragg Hearing Bombs As Even Fox News And Newsmax Virtually Ignore It

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) wasted taxpayer money by holding a House Judiciary Committee field hearing in Manhattan to attack DA Alvin Bragg, but even conservative media mostly ignored him.

Newsmax showed the opening statements of Jordan and committee ranking member Jerry Nadler before they cut away.

Here is a clip of their coverage of Nadler’s opening statement:

Judiciary Committee ranking member Jerry Nader at Jim Jordan's Manhattan hearing, "It is shameful that the Republicans of this committee would use the pretext of violent crime as an excuse to play tourist in New York and bully the district attorney." pic.twitter.com/xufXBvEaWq — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 17, 2023

Ron Filipkowski noted:

Literally nobody covered Lil Jimmy’s hearing in NYC, outside of a little bit on Fox and Newsmax. This was the best he could get out of WSJ. pic.twitter.com/KSn4fwhjFw — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 17, 2023

Throughout the hours-long hearing, my own checks revealed Newsmax showing the hearing on the screen for a moment or two at the top of each hour while they talked over the audio.

Fox News also appeared to have very minimal interest in the hearing. There was no live broadcast on CNN and MSNBC. C-SPAN showed the hearing on its app and website only.

Jordan thought that taking his committee to Manhattan would give him a large national platform to use to smear the motives of DA Alvin Bragg for indicting Trump. Instead, House Judiciary Democrats attended the hearing and undercut Jordan’s dreams of defending Trump by questioning the witnesses on violent crime and gun violence.

It was so bad for the committee Republicans that they were complaining that Democrats were talking too much about gun violence:

Republicans complaining because Democrats are trying to talk about guns and violent crime, and blowing up Jim Jordan's pretense for attacking Alvin Bragg to defend Trump. pic.twitter.com/kWJqkJUsU4 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 17, 2023

Chairman Jordan thought that he was going to use his position to undercut the credibility of Alvin Bragg, but it was House Judiciary Committee Republicans who showed themselves to be lacking any sort of credibility by participating in a hearing that was a dud for Trump.