Jim Jordan’s Manhattan Hearing To Smear Alvin Bragg Blows Up In His Face

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) brought the House Judiciary Committee to Manhattan under the pretext of a hearing on violent crime, but Democrats were ready and turned the hearing into a backfire.

Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) in his opening statement called out the real point of the hearing:

Judiciary Committee ranking member Jerry Nader at Jim Jordan's Manhattan hearing, "It is shameful that the Republicans of this committee would use the pretext of violent crime as an excuse to play tourist in New York and bully the district attorney." pic.twitter.com/xufXBvEaWq — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 17, 2023

Nadler said, “It is shameful that the Republicans of this committee would use the pretext of violent crime as an excuse to play tourist in New York and bully the district attorney.”

Jim Jordan tried to use the pain of victims of violent crime, but his efforts at exploitation were cringe-worthy and extremely uncomfortable to watch.

Democrats countered with witnesses who were experts on gun violence and crime, which made Republicans angry, and caused them to complain because the hearing kept getting away from smearing Bragg and turning into an actual discussion about gun violence and crime:

Republicans complaining because Democrats are trying to talk about guns and violent crime, and blowing up Jim Jordan's pretense for attacking Alvin Bragg to defend Trump. pic.twitter.com/kWJqkJUsU4 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 17, 2023

Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) said to Jordan, “Please spare me this suggestion that this is about a sincere interest in finding solutions to violent crime. This is about your agenda to earn the admiration, support, and good wishes of the former president.”

Video of Cicilline:

Rep. David Cicilline calls out Jim Jordan, "Please spare me this suggest that this is about a sincere interest in finding solutions to violent crime. This is about your agenda to earn the admiration, support, and good wishes of the former president." pic.twitter.com/RKqya1sEPo — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 17, 2023

After the crime victim witnesses complained that they didn’t feel heard, Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) sympathized and had to tell them that they were being scammed:

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) sympathizes with gun violence victims at House Judiciary Committee hearing but tells them, "There is an underlying sham going on here. I know you don't like to hear it. Your voices are important, but 2 things can be true at the same time." pic.twitter.com/1QGK8Sei0p — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 17, 2023

The hearing hasn’t gotten anything close to the public attention that Jim Jordan and Donald Trump were hoping for. There has been zero mainstream coverage. Even Newsmax has been dipping in and out of it to only show a few minutes at a time.

The hearing isn’t helping Trump, but it is showing the American people that the only skill Jim Jordan seems to possess is wasting taxpayer money while trying to protect Donald Trump.

For a hearing that was supposed to be about violent crime, House Judiciary Committee Republicans have shown zero interest in exploring any potential legislative solutions that could reduce crime.

The scheme has backfired on Jordan and Trump as no one believes that is a coincidence that his committee just so happens to be in Manhattan to hold a hearing attacking the same district attorney who indicted Donald Trump by coincidence.

Jordan didn’t seem to think that Judiciary Committee Democrats would show up for the hearing, but they did, and his publicity stunt has turned into another GOP abuse of power failure.