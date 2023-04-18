House Republicans Are Considering Increasing Inflation With Their Debt Limit Bill

Facebook

Kevin McCarthy and his House Republicans are considering repealing the Inflation Reduction Act as part of their debt limit increase package.

According to a tweet from Punchbowl News:

So far, House Republicans are considering gutting food assistance to the needy and repealing the Inflation Reduction Act as part of their list of hostage demands in return for increasing the debt limit.

The House Republican bill to increase the debt limit is dead on arrival in the Senate, which is never going to pass any of the House demands. President Biden has consistently stated that he isn’t going to negotiate with House Republicans and give them any cuts in exchange for doing their jobs.

McCarthy and his House Republicans are going to have a choice after their bill fails in the Senate. They will either crash the US economy with default or have to pass a clean debt limit bill.

Instead of learning from the backlash about their proposed SNAP cuts, House Republicans are doubling down, and digging their own hole deeper. This self-made crisis is not going to end well for Speaker McCarthy and the GOP, with the hope being that their implosion will not also tank the entire global economy.