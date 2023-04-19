Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Shut Down After Humiliating Hearing Outburst

Facebook

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene reached a new level in trying to raise her national profile as she was shut down when she called Homeland Security Sec. Mayorkas a liar during a House hearing.

Video:

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s questions for Mayorkas end abruptly after she calls him a liar, has her words taken down, and Goldman notes that the rules prohibit her from continuing

Greene: Point of personal inquiry

Goldman: There’s no such thing pic.twitter.com/b3GOmAwcMj — Acyn (@Acyn) April 19, 2023

Greene mustered up all of her, please put me on Fox News outrage to claim that China is poisoning America’s children and Mayorkas is letting it happen.

Sec. Mayorkas denied Greene’s claim, and she called him a liar.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) asked Homeland Security Committee Chair Mark Green (R-TN) to take her words down. Rep. Green ruled that calling someone a liar was impugning their character and a violation of House rules and he ordered her words struck from the record.

Democrats then pointed out that Thompson asked for the words to be removed, which would carry the penalty that Greene would no longer be allowed to speak at the hearing.

Rep. Greene interrupted and tried to claim a point of personal inquiry, but Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) told her that there was no such thing.

The description of the events at the House Homeland Security hearing sounds like chaos because that is what it was.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy elevated Marjorie Taylor Greene to the Homeland Security Committee when she didn’t know or care about procedural rules.

Any other person might be humiliated by this behavior, but Greene is only interested in elevating her national profile. Rep. Greene wants to be Donald Trump’s running mate in 2024, and there is no limit to how low she is willing to go.

Greene is example of what happens when an unserious House majority turns the responsibility of oversight into a partisan political game.