The Daily Show Shreds Crime Hypocrite Jim Jordan

The Daily Show called out Jim Jordan for holding a hearing on crime while covering up the Ohio State wrestling sexual abuse scandal.

Video:

Jordan Klepper said about Jim Jordan:

Last month Jim Jordan’s bro Donald Trump was indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for no reason besides committing crimes, but Jim Jordan wasn’t going to let that stand. That why he went after Alvin Bragg in Bragg’s own backyard right here in Manhattan the House Judiciary Committee held a rare field hearing in New York billed as an examination of crime in Manhattan.

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan rallied against Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg ‘the policies being implemented by this district attorney are going to ruin this great city.’

You know, I’m surprised one that he admits New York is a great city. Never thought I’d hear that, and two that he held a hearing on crime. I was pretty sure ignoring crimes was Jim Jordan’s whole thing. A clap for ignoring sexual abuse allegations, I appreciate it. The murder rate is much higher in Columbus, Ohio which is in Jim Jordan’s neck of the woods maybe he should have been holding crime hearings there, but even people from Ohio don’t want to spend time in Ohio, and I can say that because I’m from Michigan and Ohio is our New Jersey.

Jim Jordan is an example of one of the reasons why most Americans have so much difficulty trusting traditional media. There seems to be an agreement between Jordan and the corporate press not to ask about the Ohio State wrestling sex abuse scandal that happened when Jordan was a coach at the university.

Rep. Jordan is never asked about it in interviews, and it is rarely brought up when discussing him.

The George Clooney executive-produced HBO documentary on the case should force Jordan’s absurd denials back into the public eye again.

The Daily Show called out Jim Jordan for what he is. Jordan turned a blind eye to sexual abuse while grandstanding on crime.

If Jim Jordan really cared about crime, he would tell the truth about Ohio State.