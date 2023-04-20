Hakeem Jeffries Uses Marjorie Taylor Greene To Devastate House Republicans

Facebook

At his weekly press conference, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is Exhibit A for MAGA extremism and she is out of control.

Video:

Jeffries said:

They aren’t even trying to hide their extremism, and Exhibit A is Marjorie Taylor Greene. She’s totally out of control, but they don’t care. The leadership apparently supports Marjorie Taylor Greene. The rank and file apparently supports Marjorie Taylor Greene. She’s allowed to lie. She’s allowed to debase the institution.

Apparently, Marjorie Taylor Greene is even allowed to elevate someone who engaged in espionage and treason against the United States of America, and it doesn’t matter because Marjorie Taylor Greene is the face of this version of the House Republican conference.

Jeffries was correct. Greene is out of control, and Republicans are going to do nothing to reign her in. Leader Jeffries also referred to Greene’s support for the Pentagon leaker.

Democrats are smartly playing into what is Greene’s desire for elevation to national status. If Marjorie Taylor Greene becomes the face of House Republicans for 2024, it will set the Democrats up to retake the House.

Greene is getting more out of control with each passing day, and Republicans are going to do nothing. Kevin McCarthy is the Speaker of the House in title only, and Marjorie Taylor Greene is the face and force behind House Republicans.