Jim Jordan Just Got Busted With Evidence Of His Hunter Biden Lies

Jim Jordan and House Judiciary Republicans got caught editing witness interviews to smear the Sec. of State and push their Hunter Biden laptop scandal.

Here is what Rep. Jordan’s House Judiciary Republicans tweeted.

#BREAKING: Testimony Reveals Secretary Blinken and the Biden Campaign Were Behind the Infamous Public Statement from Former Intel Officials on the Hunter Biden Laptop @Jim_Jordan and @RepMikeTurner reveal HUGE news here: pic.twitter.com/bX3fpqJKPo — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) April 21, 2023

House Judiciary Committee Democrats provided PoliticusUSA with the unedited testimony where Mike Morell testifies that he was never asked by now Sec. Blinken to write a letter about Hunter Biden’s laptop:

In a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, a spokesperson for the House Judiciary Democrats said:

To smear Secretary Blinken and sensationalize a three-year-old tabloid story, Jim Jordan has released cherry-picked excerpts of a transcribed interview. To be clear, no part of that interview demonstrates that Tony Blinken or any other Biden campaign official asked Mike Morell to write a letter about Hunter Biden’s laptop.



Mr. Morell is a former CIA Deputy Director and a highly decorated veteran of the intelligence community. For years, he has advised leaders of both parties—including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who awarded Mr. Morell a Director’s Award for distinguished service.



At no point during his interview did Mr. Morell testify that Secretary Blinken directed or asked him to write any letters. Instead, Mr. Morell testified that Mr. Blinken sought his advice, as many others have. In response to questions posed by Chairman Jordan’s own lawyers, he testified that Mr. Blinken did not “direct, suggest, or insinuate in any way” that he should write a letter about Hunter Biden’s laptop. Nor did Mr. Blinken—then a private citizen—try to get at the letter indirectly. Mr. Morell testified that Mr. Blinken did not hint that the Biden campaign “could use some help on this” or suggest that Mr. Morell should “cook up something” that the campaign should use.



Instead of focusing on issues that actually affect American families, Chairman Jordan is engaged in yet another political stunt. This time, he is using taxpayer resources to chase down the origins of a letter written by private citizens, expressing their private opinion, related to a story cooked up by Rudy Giuliani in the last few days of the Trump Administration.

Jim Jordan is trying to overcome the fact that he can’t connect the Hunter Biden laptop to President Biden and that files on the laptop have been altered.

The letter from 50 former national intelligence officials warning that the laptop had the hallmarks of a Russian disinformation campaign is what Jordan and the House Republicans are attempting to discredit.

Jim Jordan’s Hunter Biden investigation is failing badly, so he and his fellow House Republicans are trying to invent evidence to give them justification for investigating President Biden, but Democrats caught them in the act and provided the nation with the truth, as the GOP’s Hunter Biden investigations are going nowhere.