John Oliver Blasts Anheuser-Busch For Caving To Bigots

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

John Oliver blasted Anheuser-Busch for not telling the trans bigots and their Bud Light protest to get lost.

Video:

Oliver said after Anheuser-Busch released a wishy-wash both sides statement after the right lost their minds over the Bud Light trans endorsement, “It is pretty annoying to be both siding something when the two sides are trans, and that makes me so mad I’m going to shoot $65 worth of non-refundable beer, and Budweiser just released this equally empty new ad.”

The Last Week Tonight host played Bud’s both sides ad, “Let me tell you a story about a beer rooted in the heart of America found in a community where a handshake is a sure contract raised by generations willing to sip share risk remember a story bigger than beer this is the story of the American Spirit.”

Oliver took Bud’s ad apart, “Okay, there is both nothing and a lot going on there they are clearly so afraid of offending anyone they put out an ad essentially saying America something something and made a point of stopping down for some reason and a shot of the New York City skyline so they could say remember. Is that a 9/11 reference Budweiser? Because shots of a horse running through the planes and remember 9/11 feels less like an ad and more like the results of feeding an AI program prompt America, freedom, I’m sorry.

The Last Week Tonight host summed it up, “This feels like a huge misfire for Anheuser-Busch because when bigots are loudly announcing they don’t like your beer because they are bigots that is an opportunity for you to say then our beer is not for you.”

OIiver was right. It was a pretty mushy response from the parent company of Bud Light. A company with some courage would have told the bigots that they don’t want their business.

Anheuser-Busch have done the right thing and warned other right-wing bigots by making an example out of MAGA. Something doesn’t sit right about the way AB is trying to both sides this issue, and it is enabling attacks on trans persons by simply not telling the bigots that their discrimination has no place with Bud.