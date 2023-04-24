Trump Goes Silent And Says Nothing To Defend Tucker Carlson After Fox News Firing

Facebook

It has been hours, and Donald Trump has not posted a single word about Tucker Carlson being fired from Fox News but celebrated CNN firing Don Lemon.

Trump’s only comment about the cable news changes was related to Lemon. The former president posted on Truth Social:



Good News: “The dumbest man on television,” Don Lemon, has finally been fired from Fake News CNN. My only question is, WHAT TOOK THEM SO LONG?

The news on Carlson and Lemon came out minutes apart, but Trump chose to only comment on the African-American journalist being fired.

It is revealing that Trump is choosing not to use his ample platform with the right to defend Carlson or criticize Fox News. Criticizing Fox had been a favorite pastime for Trump until recently when they started to have him back on their network.

Trump’s silence on Carlson suggests that he knows that the now-former Fox News host hates him and that he is well aware of the rumblings that Tucker Carlson might someday be a Republican presidential candidate.

Sometimes, it is what isn’t said that is most revealing, and Donald Trump has said nothing about Tucker Carlson.