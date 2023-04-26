Kevin McCarthy Falls Into Biden’s Trap By Barely Passing Debt Limit Bill

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

By a narrow margin of 217-215, House Republicans passed Kevin McCarthy’s debt limit bill and gave a tremendous gift to Biden and the Democrats.

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted:

217-215, the House Republicans push through their bill to raise the debt ceiling. No votes:

Gaetz

Buck

Biggs

Burchett — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 26, 2023

McCarthy’s bill is dead on arrival in the Senate. It will never put any pressure on President Biden because it will not get anywhere near him. Speaker McCarthy couldn’t get every House Republican, so his caucus was already fractured. He presented no united front to the Democrats.

For More Stories Like This, Subscribe To Our Newsletter:

The bill that he did pass was an attack on veterans, the working class, seniors, the military, and children. Democrats are going to run on this bill from now through the 2024 election. The White House has promised to hang the vote around the necks of every moderate Republican in a House district that President Biden carried in 2020.

Democrats aren’t going to negotiate with Kevin McCarthy because he passed this bill. The only thing that Kevin McCarthy did was make it easier for Democrats to potentially win back the House next year.

The worst thing that could have happened to Republicans was Kevin McCarthy passing this doomed bill, but that is exactly what he did.