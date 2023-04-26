Trump Loses Big As Appeals Court Rejects Bid To Block Mike Pence Testimony

Facebook

A federal appeals court rejected Trump’s appeal to block Mike Pence from testifying before Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Via: the AP:

A federal appeals court on Wednesday night moved former Vice President Mike Pence closer to appearing before a grand jury investigating efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election, rejecting a bid by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers to block the testimony.

…

The order from the three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was sealed and none of the parties are mentioned by name in online court records. But the appeal in the sealed case was filed just days after a lower-court judge had directed Mr. Pence to testify over objections from the Trump team.

If Trump had nothing to hide and had said nothing that could be used as evidence against him at a criminal trial, then there would be no reason for him to attempt to block Pence’s testimony. Donald Trump is trying to convince America that he is being framed while he acts like someone who may have a lot to hide.

Pence stopped fighting the subpoena from Jack Smith and, when he was asked about it this past Sunday, said that he would follow the law, which are words that Trump has probably never said and never wanted to hear.

Former vice president Pence was able to dodge the 1/6 Committee, but the Department of Justice is a different ballgame.

Pence is expected to testify and tell the Special Counsel things that he has never said before.

Mike Pence wants to be president someday, but even more than that, Mike Pence doesn’t want to lie for Trump and potentially go to jail.