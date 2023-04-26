Watch Rep. Katie Porter Make The Perfect Argument For Biden’s Reelection

Facebook

Rep. and US Senate candidate Katie Porter (D-CA) made a substantial, clear, and concise argument for President Biden winning a second term.

Video:

Porter said on NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers:

I mean, look, President Biden has so much to run on affirmatively, not just, you know, this is not a president who’s going to win because he has the thickest hair. Right? Or the snazziest shoes. This is a president who’s going to run on–hold it — actual accomplishments that make our lives better.

And so he’s going to –He’s going to run on $35 insulin. He’s going to run on hopefully my being able to afford a new dishwasher. That’s why I’m voting for him. Those Inflation Reduction Act credits. Right? He’s going to run on real accomplishments –bringing manufacturing jobs back here, making sure that people can afford healthcare.

So I think he’s going to have an easy time with Trump, but it’s going to be hard on all of us, I think, to have to listen to and deal with Trump again.

As I wrote in a recent edition of The Daily, which you can subscribe to here, about the President’s reelection launch video “Unlike Trump or any of the other declared and potential Republican candidates, Joe Biden is offering America a clear and hopeful vision for the future. Unlike his potential GOP opponents, the President has a vision for the future.”

Biden has a lot of things to run on. It is telling that the media has shaped the negative about Biden running again is his age. There are no claims of incompetence, or poor job performance, outside of his Republican opponents, the only thing that the press has latched on to is President Biden’s age.

Rep. Porter is correct. Biden should have no trouble handling Trump. The former President is buried under a mountain of criminal and legal issues and has also experienced a public erosion of his brand and political skills.

Behind the media handwringing is a powerful incumbent president who can offer a compelling argument to voters for a second term.