Jimmy Kimmel Rips Ted Cruz For Being A Sorry Excuse For An American

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel reacted to Sen. Ted Cruz trying to steal the election for Trump by calling Cruz a sorry excuse for an American.

Video:

Kimmel said:



Abby Grossberg says she has about 90 audio tapes including a tape of Ted Cruz talking to Maria Bartiromo. Ted specifically detailed a plan to overturn the election in 2020 by creating a phony commission that could investigate claims of fraud he was hoping Congress would refuse to certify on January 6th and leave the commission to pick the President Of The United States I’m sure Ted wanted to be one of the Commissioners who picked or at least one of the guys who picked the commission which is insane.

Cruz says the tape he says it’s not a big deal he said basically the same thing in public the next morning and then on the Senate floor a few days later which is a hell of an excuse. What a sorry excuse for an American. Hey, Ted next time you go to Cancun stay in Cancun okay?

We also learned that these tapes of Cruz plotting have been handed over to the special counsel Jack Smith I have to say the only thing funnier than Donald Trump going to jail for trying to steal the election would be Ted Cruz going to jail for trying to steal the election for Donald Trump.

I mean that’s a sitcom right there. You put them in a cell together.

Late-night comedians can joke about almost anything in the news, but there is nothing funny about a senator plotting to overturn an election. It turns out coup attempts are not a great source of humor for late night monologues.

The excuse that Cruz talked publicly about plotting the coup doesn’t help. It just shows how willing Ted Cruz is to trash democracy.



Ted Cruz really is a sorry excuse for an American.