New Report Reveals Senate Republicans Hid Evidence In Brett Kavanaugh Sexual Assault Investigation

In 2018, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) omitted key information from the committee’s report that cleared Brett Kavanaugh of the sexual assault allegations against him.

The Senate report claimed that Kavanaugh had been a victim of mistaken identity in the Deborah Ramirez allegation, but The Guardian found that the person who was blamed for the assault on Ramirez was a high school senior and not attending Yale at the time.

The Guardian:

Instead, Smith said it was a fellow classmate named Jack Maxey, who was a member of Kavanaugh’s fraternity, who allegedly had a “reputation” for exposing himself, and had once done so at a party. To back his claim, Smith also attached a photograph of Maxey exposing himself in his fraternity’s 1988 yearbook picture.

The allegation that Ramirez was likely mistaken was included in the Senate committee’s final report even though Maxey – who was described but not named – was not attending Yale at the time of the alleged incident.

.Brett Kavanaugh is the poison fruit from a corrupted confirmation process. The FBI has since revealed that the investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh was a sham, with the Trump White House directing the FBI to forward tips about Kavanaugh’s behavior to them.

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority is reeling from allegations of corruption and unethical behavior that include Justices Thomas, Alito, and Gorsuch.

However, corruption isn’t limited to the justices on the bench in the Supreme Court. It appears that Senate Republicans corrupted the confirmation process to get Brett Kavanaugh confirmed.

Republicans have revealed themselves to be a toxic party that is breaking and warping institutions for partisan political gain.