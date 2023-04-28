The White House Puts Nikki Haley In Her Place After Ageist Attack On Biden

Facebook

After Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley went full ageist against President Biden, the White House responded with some shade.

Haley recently said in a Fox News interview, “He announced that he’s running again in 2024, and I think that we can all be very clear and say with a matter of fact that if you vote for Joe Biden, you really are counting on a President Harris, because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely.”

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates responded:

There are two ways to look at Haley’s comments. The former South Carolina governor has seen her presidential campaign go nowhere. Former vice president Mike Pence isn’t an announced candidate, and he is polling ahead of Haley right now. Nikki Haley is trying to walk the line between presenting herself as younger fresher non-Trump option in the 2024 Republican primary, but she doesn’t want to alienate Trump’s voters, which places her right in the middle of nowhere as a forgettable candidate.

The second way to view Haley’s comments is that she is trying really hard to get Trump’s attention because she wants to be his running mate. Haley has already worked for Trump as his UN Ambassador, and now she is out to show that there is no low that is too low for her on the campaign trail.

Nikki Haley is an afterthought. The White House is not alone in forgetting that she is running.