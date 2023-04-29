Biden Takes Down Marjorie Taylor Greene And Kevin McCarthy At White House Correspondents Dinner

Facebook

President Biden brought the jokes to the White House Correspondents Dinner and had a few special ones for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Video of Biden’s joke about Rep. Greene:

Biden on Marjorie Taylor Greene, "If you find yourself disoriented or confused it's either you're drunk or Marjorie Taylor Greene." #WHCD pic.twitter.com/iO7v5SL5Wm — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 30, 2023

The President said, “Folks, it’s wonderful to be back here again. Proving I haven’t learned a thing. Okay, I want everyone to have fun tonight, but please be safe if you find yourself disoriented or confused, either you’re drunk or Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

Biden’s Kevin McCarthy jokes:

Biden's Kevin McCarthy joke, "The speaker is trying to claim a big win this week, but the last time Republicans voted on something that hapless, it took 15 tries." pic.twitter.com/fIjDRJ0h2t — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 30, 2023

The President said, “The speaker is trying to claim a big win this week, but the last time Republicans voted on something that hapless, it took 15 tries.”

It was a joke, but there was a definite message in there. Kevin McCarthy is not going to win on the debt limit. His symbolic bill that he is trying to claim is a victory is not fooling anyone, especially the President Of The United States.

Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks of herself as a power player, but she’s a punchline.

Biden closed his remarks with an appearance from Dark Brandon:

Dark Brandon makes an appearance at #WHCD pic.twitter.com/67Ss4IvFA2 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 30, 2023

The Let’s go Brandon attack is another tactic that has completely backfired on Republicans. President Biden was in good form at the White House Correspondents Dinner and didn’t fear throwing a few sharp jabs in the name of fun.