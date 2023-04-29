Drunk AR-15 Toting Texas Man On The Loose After Horrific Mass Shooting

Facebook

A man who police describe as intoxicated and carrying an AR-15 remains on the loose after a horrific mass shooting where five people were killed, including adults shielding children.

KTRK in Houston reported:

Investigators said they believe the suspect was intoxicated and began shooting an AR-15 outside on his front porch. That’s when neighbors asked him to be quiet because they had a baby who was trying to sleep, according to deputies.

According to deputies, the suspect was agitated by the request to stop firing shots and began shooting inside a home with 10 people present.

The sheriff’s office said in total, five people are dead, including an 8-year-old.

Sheriff Greg Capers told Eyewitness News that the victims were shot from the neck up, “almost execution style.”

“When we got here, the two females in the bedroom were laying on top of two of three younger (surviving) children,” Capers said.

Neighbors asked a drunk man to stop shooting his assault weapon in the front yard at night because their baby was trying to sleep, so the man responded by shooting at the ten people in the house, killing five, and wounding three.

Texas is one of the red states that has responded to mass shootings by loosening gun laws to the point where anyone can carry a gun anywhere without a permit. Anyone who has a ruling against them that prohibits them from owning a firearm is on what is described as the honor system in the state, where prohibited gun ownership is handled with a warning.

The massacre in Cleveland, Texas was a nightmare, but we already know that nothing will be done by Republicans in the state.

When drunk people are allowed to carry assault weapons around, one bad intoxicated decision can lead to a mass shooting.

Getting shot for asking your neighbor not to keep your baby awake is the Republican vision of ‘Second Amendment rights’ in America.