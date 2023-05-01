CNN Is Hosting A Town Hall For Felony Indicted Coup Mastermind Donald Trump

Facebook

The normalization of Donald Trump by corporate media has kicked into overdrive as CNN announced that they will be giving Trump a national television forum next week in New Hampshire.

Via CNN:



Former President Donald Trump will participate in a CNN presidential town hall next week in New Hampshire, the network announced Monday.

The event, hosted by “CNN This Morning” anchor Kaitlan Collins and airing at 9 p.m. ET on May 10, will feature the former president taking questions from New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters who plan to vote in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

CNN Normalizes A Man Who Tried To Overthrow The US Government

Donald Trump tried to overthrow the United States government after he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden. Trump is currently under federal criminal investigation for his role in the 1/6 plot. Trump is currently under felony indictment in Manhattan and may be under felony indictment in Georgia for election crimes before the end of the summer.

Outside of the criminal investigations, Trump is currently the defendant in a civil rape lawsuit by writer E. Jean Carroll.

This is the person that CNN has decided to give a national television platform. it is the height of journalistic irresponsibility to give a man who is a threat to national security free media in primetime from coast to coast.

Donald Trump Should Not Be Treated Like Any Other Presidential Candidate

No other presidential candidate that has declared for the 2024 has attempted a coup. No other 2024 candidate is a defendant in a civil rape trial, and no other 2024 presidential candidate has been indicted for dozens of felonies. No other presidential candidate routinely attempts to undermine democracy.

Donald Trump is not a normal candidate. He should be treated like a normal candidate.

The corporate media has seen its viewership/readership sink without Trump to elevate them. They seem to want Trump back in power.

1/6 should not be forgotten. Donald Trump can’t be normalized, and this decision will be a stain on CNN for years to come.