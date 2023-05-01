Rachel Maddow Shows How Democrats Are Passing Laws To Protect Americans From Red States

Facebook

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow said that for the first time since she has been tracking state-level politics, Democratic-controlled states are passing laws to protect people from red states.

Video:

Maddow said:

You can see the states as laboratories of democracy but you see the states where they’re trying out things each of the parties wants for the whole country. There’s always been a tale you could tell about what Republican-controlled states are doing versus what they’re doing in the blue states. I find it probably more interesting than most.

I’ve always been intrigued by these stories. But as much as you can see the different states, red and blue states, differences in priorities and outcomes and sometimes in seriousness of purpose in the lawmakers in those states. All the trends I followed for years, this is one of the few times I can remember that Democratic states like Jay Inslee’s Washington state are passing legislation not just different than the Republican state, not just passing legislation that makes blue states distinct from Republican states in terms of policy and likely outcomes.

This is the first time I can remember that Democratic-controlled states feel the need to pass rafts of legislation just to protect themselves from red states and what they’re doing over there.

Rachel Maddow was correct. This is where we are at as a country. States run by Democrats are having to pass laws to protect their residents and the residents of neighboring red states who might flee across the border from prosecution by Republicans.

The United States is developing a two-tiered system of liberty. If blue states people have freedoms like the freedom not to have everyone carrying a gun with no permit required everywhere, and the freedom of privacy and liberty when it comes to healthcare.

The nation has moved way past policy differences and into a country where there are free states and red states, and the red states are punishing people who only want to be free.