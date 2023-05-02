A Woman Tossed A Glass Of Wine On Matt Gaetz And Got Charged With Battery

Facebook

A woman has been charged with battery of an elected official after she allegedly tossed a glass of wine on Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

ABC News reported:

“Representative Gaetz said Chambers and another female had been walking past him and his family cursing at them,” according to the police report. “He believed both females had recognized him as a United States Representative.”

….

“Blaine Odom said he was speaking with Representative Gaetz and saw Selena Chambers swearing loudly at them. Chambers was carrying a drink in her right hand. Chambers thrust the container into the air, and the beverage from the drink landed on Representative Gaetz and on Odom’s right shoulder,” according to the police report.

Selena Chambers admits that she had been drinking but claims that she tripped and spilled her drink on Gaetz.

It is easy to understand why someone would see Matt Gaetz and immediately become enraged to the point of wanting to throw a glass of wine on him, but there are laws against randomly throwing things at people, no matter how big of a jerk they come off as and a person thinks they might deserve it.

In other words, don’t toss wine on Matt Gaetz.

This isn’t even the first time that Gaetz has had a drink tossed on him. The same thing happened in 2019.

Public figures who model bad behavior only serve to spread bad behavior. Republicans have become so partisan that their behavior brings out the worst in everyone around them. If the American people want a return to civility, then our elected officials should be expected to behave in a respectable manner.,

No one deserves to have a drink allegedly thrown on them, but the old saying that you get back what you put out there applies to those who build their fame off the politics of division.