Fox News Wants You To Believe That They Just Figured Out That Tucker Carlson’s A Racist

Fox News has been pushing out stories in corporate media outlets that all paint Tucker Carlson as a racist that Fox News didn’t know about.

Fox’s new cover story as reported by The New York Times is that a text from Tucker Carlson alarmed them:



In the message, sent to one of his producers in the hours after violent Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Mr. Carlson described how he had recently watched a video of a group of men — Trump supporters, he said — violently attacking “an Antifa kid.”

It was “three against one, at least,” he wrote.

And then he expressed a sense of dismay that the attackers, like him, were white.

“Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously,” he wrote.

“It’s not how white men fight,” he said. But he said he found himself for a moment wanting the group to kill the person he had described as the Antifa kid.

It is not difficult to come up with a pretty solid guess about who is feeding these stories to big corporate media outlets. Dominion has nothing to gain by leaking the Tucker texts. They are most interested in protecting their business, and they wouldn’t jeopardize the settlement to release messages from Carlson.

The motion to get the redacted test unredacted from several media companies is still pending. Carlson isn’t leaking damaging information on himself, so that leaves only one party that has access to the texts and a motive for burying Carlson, and that’s Fox News.

The Murdochs are making Tucker Carlson the fall guy. They are trying to sell that they were alarmed by Carlson’s texts, but the whole premise relies on the idea that Fox News doesn’t know what it is in the shows that they are putting on the air.

Fox News that Tucker Carlson was a racist, and they were more than happy to make money off of his racism and white nationalism until they decided that they were done with Carlson. Fox knew exactly why what was going on, and nobody should be fooled by their PR campaign.