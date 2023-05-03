Republican Investigation Of Joe Biden For Bribery Falls Apart Before It Starts

Facebook

With all of their other Biden-related scandals failing, Rep. James Comer (R-KY) and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) now claim to have a whistleblower accusing Biden of taking bribes, but their information is unverified, so it is another GOP show.

Comer said in a press release, “The information provided by a whistleblower raises concerns that then-Vice President Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national. The American people need to know if President Biden sold out the United States of America to make money for himself. Senator Grassley and I will seek the truth to ensure accountability for the American people.”

In the same press release, Grassley said, “We believe the FBI possesses an unclassified internal document that includes very serious and detailed allegations implicating the current President of the United States. What we don’t know is what, if anything, the FBI has done to verify these claims or investigate further. The FBI’s recent history of botching politically charged investigations demands close congressional oversight.”

Grassley and Comer are investigating Joe Biden for bribery based on a document that they heard about and have not reviewed. The two Republican members of Congress put out a press release about the President Of The United States potentially being involved in a bribery scheme with zero evidence that Biden was ever involved in a bribery scheme.

House Republicans also have an established record of claiming people are whistleblowers who aren’t whistleblowers, so it looks like the ‘bribery’ investigation has issues before it gets started.

Sen. Grassley went on Fox News to talk about the big bribery investigation but said we would have to wait for details:

Chuck Grassley is on Fox News accusing Biden of involvement in a bribery scheme. But when pressed for details, he says, "we gotta wait." Sounds legit. pic.twitter.com/d8ZyFLeoLx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 3, 2023

Republicans are trying all sorts of shady ways to smear President Biden before the 2024 election because if it is an election based on issues and character Trump has no chance against Biden.