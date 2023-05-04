Jamie Raskin Connects The GOP’s Biden Bribery Scheme To Russia And Giuliani

Facebook

Rep. Jamie Raskin responded to the Republican claim that they will investigate Biden for taking part in a bribery scheme by tracing it back to Russia and Rudy Giuliani.

Raskin said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “Committee Republicans are recycling unsubstantiated claims floated by Senate Republicans by issuing a subpoena to the FBI to require the release of a June 2020 tip from an unknown informant. During this same time period, Rudy Giuliani and Russian agents, sanctioned by Trump’s Treasury Department, were peddling disinformation aimed at interfering in the 2020 presidential election. Given Chair Comer’s commitment to ‘dismantle’ the FBI, it’s no surprise that he would rely on these unverified tips to attack President Biden in one more baseless partisan stunt.”

During the 2020 election campaign, Rudy Giuliani was sent to Ukraine by Trump to get dirt on Joe Biden.

In Ukraine, Giuliani was fed Russian misinformation about Biden by an active Russian agent. Some of that false information is now being laundered by Republicans like Grassley and Comer through Congress as the Biden bribery allegation.

Grassley admitted on Wednesday that Republicans haven’t seen what they are attempting to subpoena and have no evidence that President Biden was ever involved in a bribery scheme.

Trump’s first impeachment happened because he tried to extort Ukraine by withholding congressionally appropriated military aid from them to force the nation to interfere in the 2020 election for him.

Trump loyalists are recycling the same Russian misinformation and lies about Biden to damage the incumbent president before his likely rematch with Trump.

Republicans have been investigating Biden since they took the House majority. They found nothing, so they are returning to laundering Russian lies from 2020 and trying to rework them into a scandal for 2024.