Rep. Jamie Raskin Is Considering Running For The US Senate

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Rep. Jamie Raskin will spend the month of May considering a run for Maryland retiring Sen. Ben Cardin’s seat.

Time reported on their interview with Raskin:

Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, will spend the rest of the month deciding whether he will run for U.S. Senate in what is already shaping up to be a crowded primary battle to replace outgoing Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin.

“After five months of chemo, I am taking the month of May to seriously investigate the 2024 election, the Senate, the House, and the role I can best play in Democratic victory and progress in the country,” Raskin tells TIME.

The Senate elections in both California and Maryland are likely to be determined in the Democratic primaries in each state.

If Raskin decides to run, he will compete in a field that includes Rep. David Trone and Will Jawando. However, Jawando has already said that if Raskin runs for Senate, he will drop out of the Senate race and run to replace Raskin in the House.

Raskin has already beaten Trone in the Democratic primary to replace then Rep., now Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who left his House seat to successfully run for the Senate in 2016.

Senate Democrats could soon have either Reps. Jamie Raskin, Adam Schiff, or Katie Porter as U.S. Senators.

As the Republican Senate caucus gets more radical, Democrats are filling their side of the aisle with established public servants.

The Maryland race shouldn’t be as expensive as the Senate contest in California, but two of the most interesting contests in the country look to be Democratic primaries in very blue states.