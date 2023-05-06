Biden Turns The Tables On Questions About His Age

Facebook

President Biden took a question about his age and turned it into an argument for why he should be trusted with a second term.

Video of President Biden on The 11th House with Stephanie Ruhle:

Biden said, “I have acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom. I know more than the vast majority of people, and I am more experience than anybody’s ever run for the office. I think have proven myself to be honorable and effective. ”

House Republicans have been investigating President Biden for months and found nothing. Things have gotten so grim that Republicans have recycled some Russian misinformation given to Rudy Giuliani as a new line of inquiry.

President has served honorably. He has brought dignity and a sense of normal back to the White House. He has navigated the country through some choppy waters and has been very good at getting things done.

The fact that his age is being made such an issue suggests that Republicans don’t have anything to run on, and the media is struggling for an angle to add some drama to the 2024 election.

If people want to keep talking about his age, Biden will answer by showing everything that he has gotten done.