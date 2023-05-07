Biden Blasts Republican Hypocrites For Responding To Mass Shootings With A Shrug

Facebook

President Biden told Republicans that thoughts and prayers aren’t enough and criticized them for responding to mass shootings with a shrug.

The President said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

Eight Americans — including children — were killed yesterday in the latest act of gun violence to devastate our nation. Jill and I are praying for their families and for others critically injured, and we are grateful to the first responders who acted quickly and courageously to save lives.



Federal, state, and local law enforcement are working closely together to investigate this attack and I have directed federal agencies to provide all needed support.



Yesterday, an assailant in tactical gear armed with an AR-15 style assault weapon gunned down innocent people in a shopping mall, and not for the first time. Such an attack is too shocking to be so familiar. And yet, American communities have suffered roughly 200 mass shootings already this year, according to leading counts. More than 14,000 of our fellow citizens have lost their lives, credible estimates show. The leading cause of death for American kids is gun violence.



Since I signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law and took two dozen executive actions to stem the tide of gun violence, we have made some progress. States are banning assault weapons, expanding red flag laws and more — but it’s not enough. We need more action, faster to save lives.



Too many families have empty chairs at their dinner tables. Republican Members of Congress cannot continue to meet this epidemic with a shrug. Tweeted thoughts and prayers are not enough.



Once again I ask Congress to send me a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Enacting universal background checks. Requiring safe storage. Ending immunity for gun manufacturers. I will sign it immediately. We need nothing less to keep our streets safe.

Mass shootings used to shock the nation, but thanks to Republicans they are a fact of American daily life. People don’t know whether they will be safe sending their kids to school, going to work, stopping by the bank, enjoying a night out, or even sitting at home.

For the Republican Party to claim it cares about law and order and families is laughable hypocrisy, and Republicans are enabling the destruction of families every single day.

Most Americans have grown tired of Republicans valuing guns more than people.

The national mood has changed, and if Republicans don’t change with it, they could find themselves out of office.