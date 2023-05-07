Hakeem Jeffries Makes It Clears Democrats Won’t Bail Out McCarthy On Debt Limit

Facebook

During an interview on Meet The Press, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries rejected the idea of giving Kevin McCarthy a debt limit escape hatch.

Video of Jeffries:

Chuck Todd asked Jeffries about the idea of a short-term debt limit hike so that it matches the budget deadline.

Jeffries responded, “I don’t think the responsible thing to do is to kick the can down the road when President Biden has been saying for months the position of leader Schumer, the position of House Democrats has been to avoid a default. America should pay its bills and protect the full faith and credit of the United States of America, but we, of course, are open to having a discussion about what type of investments, what type of spending, what type of revenues are appropriate in order to protect the health, safety and economic well-being of the American people. That is a process available to us right now. I don’t think we need to delay those discussions for a few months.”

Todd responded by asking if this was the way out.

Leader Jeffries said, “We have to avoid default, period, full stop. I think what’s in front of us right now is President Biden has convened a very important discussion on Tuesday so we can find a way forward to do what is necessary to continue to strengthen our economy in a manner that benefits everyday Americans.”

In other words, that would be a big no to the idea of taking the pressure off of Speaker McCarthy by giving him a few more months to stand around and do nothing.

The media seems to be forgetting that House Republicans picked this fight. Speaker McCarthy and the far-right member of his caucus wanted to push the nation toward default, and McCarthy could have made this a non-issue by passing a clean debt limit increase.

He and the MAGAs think that Biden and the Democrats are going to give them the cuts that they want.

Democrats are using a tactic that has worked in every debt limit standoff. The Democrats are staying unified and not giving into the GOP’s manufactured crisis.

If Republicans cause a default, they will be held responsible.