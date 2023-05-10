Trump Basically Admits That He Is On Russia’s Side In Ukraine War

Facebook

During the CNN Town Hall, Trump wouldn’t answer when asked if he would give Ukraine weapons, and if he supported Ukraine in the war against Russia.

Video:

Q: Would you give Ukraine weapons? Trump: Let me put it a nicer way. If I'm president, I will have that war settled in one day, 24 hours. So that's a no. Trump also wouldn't say that he wants Ukraine to win the war. #CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/uARs1GXCFL — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 11, 2023

The exchange between Trump and Kaitlin Collins:

Collins: Do you want Ukraine to win this war?

Trump: I don’t think in terms of winning and losing. I think getting it settled so stop killing all these people.

Collins: Mr. President, can I follow up on that? That’s an important statement you made. Can you say if you want Ukraine or Russia to win this war?

Trump: I want everybody to stop dying. They’re dying. Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I’ll have that done in 24 hours I’ll have it done. You need the power of the presidency to do it.

Collins: But you won’t say you want Ukraine to win?

Trump: I want Europe to put up more money. Because they’re in for 20 billion, they’re in for 170 and they should equalize. They have plenty of money. I got NATO to pay hundreds of millions that they weren’t paying under Obama and Bush and all these other presidents. That’s why they’re able to help them fight the war because of the money I got.

A vote for Trump is basically a vote for Putin in the Ukraine war. What is striking is how absolutely nothing has changed with Trump in the last eight years. He is still in the back pocket of Vladimir Putin.

The CNN town hall has been a disaster, but the only good element to the fiasco is that Trump has exposed himself as the same anti-America, pro-Putin fraudster, who has a contempt for democracy and wants to weaken the United States.

