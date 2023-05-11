All CNN’s Town Hall Really Did Was Possibly Get Trump Sued

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Trump’s CNN town hall didn’t deliver big ratings, but it did potentially get him a new defamation suit from E. Jean Carroll.

The New Times reported:

Ms. Carroll said on Thursday morning that she had been asleep as Mr. Trump talked about her on the town hall program. She said that her lawyer, Roberta A. Kaplan, had sent her the transcript of his comments, and that she had read only the first paragraph.

“It’s just stupid, it’s just disgusting, vile, foul, it wounds people,” Ms. Carroll said in an interview with The New York Times, adding that she had been “insulted by better people.”

…

On Thursday, Ms. Kaplan said no decision had been made on whether a new defamation suit would be filed in light of Mr. Trump’s latest comments.

“Everything’s on the table, obviously, and we have to give serious consideration to it,” Ms. Kaplan said. “We have to weigh the various pros and cons and we’ll come to a decision in the next day or so, probably.”

Trump did not deliver the big ratings that he promised. The former president was watched by roughly the same number of viewers that would tune in for an average episode of Tucker Carlson’s show. There was nothing earth shaking in the ratings that would suggest that Trump is some sort of dominant force with a large audience who deserves free airtime on cable and broadcast networks.

CNN has taken a ton of heat for allowing Trump to run wild.

The only thing that Trump might get out of the town hall is sued again by E. Jean Carroll as the former president appears to have defamed her.

Trump and his team are happy about how things went, but it may end up that the only might be E. Jean Carroll’s bank account if she again sues Trump for defamation.