Fox News Calls BS On James Comer’s Biden Pay To Play Allegation

Fox and Friends’ Steve Doocy confronted House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer (R-KY) about his lack of evidence supporting the Biden pay for play allegation.

Video:

Wow! Steve Doocy to James Comer this morning: "You don't actually have any facts to that point. You've got some circumstantial evidence. And the other thing is, of all those names, the one person who didn't profit — there's no evidence that Joe Biden did anything illegally." pic.twitter.com/Ad8L3NSXWE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 11, 2023

Doocy recapped Comer’s Biden influence-peddling allegation and said, “That’s just your suggestion. You don’t actually have any facts to that point. You’ve got some circumstantial evidence, and the other thing is, of all of those names, the person who didn’t profit. There’s no evidence that Joe Biden did anything illegally.”

Rep. Comer responded by claiming that Hunter Biden and associates hid President Biden’s involvement, and the Kentucky Republican said, “But make no mistake, Joe Biden was involved.” Comer then defended his investigation as still in the early stages and claimed to have informants that nobody has heard of yet.

Chair Comer then returned to more vague conspiracy theories. Comer knows that Joe Biden was involved. He doesn’t have any evidence to prove it.

Even Fox News isn’t buying what Comer is selling. Maybe Fox News lifer Steve Doocy was being a good company man and trying to prevent the network from being sued again.

It isn’t as if Fox News has had a change of heart. Fox would love a good Biden scandal to dive into, but even they see the reality that it has been months and James Comer has nothing.

