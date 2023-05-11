Posted on by Jason Easley

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Rips CNN For Setting Up E. Jean Carroll To Be Attacked By Trump

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) criticized CNN for letting Trump attack E. Jean Carroll during the network’s hosted town hall.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted:

In case you missed it, here is a clip of what Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was referring to:

Everyone knew this was coming. As soon as the verdict was announced in the civil trial, the warnings went out that Trump was going to use the town hall to attack E. Jean Carroll because that is what he always does.

CNN could not have been surprised by this, because it is how Trump operates. The network could have shut down Trump when he began to smear Carroll. CNN could have started off with the sexual abuse question and had tight follow-ups prepared.

Trump steamrolls and takes over any interview when he is given time and space. Trump can’t handle or function within structure. If CNN would have kept the questioning tight and brief, Trump would have been denied the room that he needed to smear his victim.
CNN dropped the ball in many ways at the Trump town hall, but allowing a sexual predator to verbally attack the woman that he sexually assaulted is worse than poor planning.

It is a contemptible disrespect to victims that should never have appeared on CNN.

