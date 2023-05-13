Trump Claims Fox Will Air His Iowa Rally Because Of CNN Town Hall

Facebook

Donald Trump is claiming that Fox News is going to air his Iowa rally on Saturday night because he went on CNN.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

FoxNews called to inform us that they will be airing the entire Iowa Rally tonight. They saw the record numbers done on CNN and want in on the action. Also, just out, I am leading DeSanctimonious by almost 30 points in FLORIDA, and leading Crooked Joe Biden BIG! See you later in Iowa.

There is nothing on FoxNews.com suggesting that the network plans to air the rally live, or that they will be showing the entire thing. Fox dropped Trump’s rallies after they drew fewer viewers than the network’s regular programming.

The latest Florida poll has Trump leading DeSantis 59%-31%, which is almost 30 points, so there is your one factual thing that Trump said for the day.

Trump lied about CNN’s ratings. His town hall drew worse ratings than the last one he did for CNN, and he drew fewer viewers than Biden’s CNN town hall.

The former president is using CNN to get back on Fox News. Trump can’t win the general election or maybe even the Republican primary without dominating Fox.

Fox could carry the rally on Saturday night to make a statement to CNN that they will not be able to steal Fox’s audience, or Trump could be lying and trying to pressure Fox into covering his rally.

Either way, Trump doesn’t want CNN. Executives at CNN might have destroyed the network’s reputation, just to help Trump make his Fox ex jealous.