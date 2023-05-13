Trump Doesn’t Seem To Know The Difference Between A Tornado Watch And Warning

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Donald Trump tried to claim that his Iowa rally was canceled due to a tornado warning, but there is only a tornado watch.

Read what Trump posted then look at the graphic:

There was no tornado warning. There was a tornado watch. The difference is that a tornado watch means that conditions are possible for a tornado. A tornado warning means find shelter a tornado has touched down and been spotted.

Don’t be a Trump. Here is the difference between a warning, an advisory, and a watch from the National Weather Service:

– A warning is issued when a hazardous weather or hydrologic event is occurring, imminent or likely. A warning means weather conditions pose a threat to life or property. People in the path of the storm need to take protective action.

– An advisory is issued when a hazardous weather or hydrologic event is occurring, imminent or likely. Advisories are for less serious conditions than warnings, that cause significant inconvenience and if caution is not exercised, could lead to situations that may threaten life or property.

– A watch is used when the risk of a hazardous weather or hydrologic event has increased significantly, but its occurrence, location or timing is still uncertain. It is intended to provide enough lead time so those who need to set their plans in motion can do so. A watch means that hazardous weather is possible. People should have a plan of action in case a storm threatens and they should listen for later information and possible warnings especially when planning travel or outdoor activities.

It is very odd that Trump canceled his rally. Mr. strongman tough guy who held rallies during COVID with no safety guidelines canceled a rally because something might happen. Given how Trump has behaved for the last eight years, this is very strange.

For those keeping score at home, you add the difference between a warning and a watch to the list of things that Trump appears not to know.

For More Stories Like This, Subscribe To Our Newsletter: