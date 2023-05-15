James Comer Has Lost His Biden Corruption Informant Like A Set Of Car Keys

Facebook

House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer (R-KY) claimed to have a Biden corruption informant, but he lost the informant like a set of car keys and now can’t find him.

Video:

Comer was asked about the Biden corruption informant on Fox and said, “Well, unfortunately, we can’t track down the informant. We’re hopeful that the informant is still there. The whistleblower knows the informant, the whistleblower is very credible. And all we’re asking the FBI with respect to the form 1023 is what did you do to the investigate this allegation? And they send us back a very patronizing letter basically saying just trust us and don’t worry about it.”

Rep. Comer immediately tries to change the subject and doesn’t want to talk about how he and his staff lost the supposed informant that is the backbone of their claim that President Biden is has engaged in pay to play scandal.

Oversight Committee Communications Director Jessica Collins claimed that Comer was talking about a different whistleblower, which sounds unlikely because he was discussing his claims of Biden bribery, “What he was referring to is another whistleblower. Many key witnesses to the Biden family’s influence peddling schemes are either in court, potentially facing prison, or missing,” Collins said of Comer. “The whistleblower who has come forward about the FBI record alleging that then-Vice President Joe Biden engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national isn’t missing.”

Each time that the House Oversight Committee chair has been asked for evidence to prove his claims, he comes up with a new excuse. It is one thing for Comer to be engaged in a deeply partisan investigation that is fueled by conspiracy theories. It is something different to see Comer apparently abusing the oversight powers of position by making things up.

James Comer and the House Republican majority are not serious people.

Comer embarrassed himself at a press conference last week by providing no evidence to support his claims. The Kentucky Congressman has found a new to embarrass himself and the Republican Party by claiming that he lost his informant.

