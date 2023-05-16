George Santos Called On To Resign Tonight Before Expulsion Vote

Facebook

Rep. Daniel Garcia (D-CA) called on George Santos to resign tonight before the House votes on Wednesday to expel him.

Video of Rep. Garcia:

Rep. Garcia said on MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes:

I think that’s true. At the end of the day, Kevin McCarthy is given away the keys to his leadership and speakership to folks like George Santos, to folks like Marjorie Taylor Greene. He’s lost all control of the caucus, and he needs Santos for key votes on the deficit the budget, and so he’s given away his power to these folks. He’s been working with a liar and huge fraudster in the congress.

McCarthy is now going to have to make a choice, whether he will support George Santos, who’s an admitted liar and fraud, or actually listen to the American people. We will continue to push this as best as possible, we think it’s absolutely the right approach, and we have given plenty of time to George Santos to resign. We’ve been calling the resignation for months, but it’s time to do the right thing. You should resign tonight.

If Santos had a shred of decency or care about America, he would resign tonight.

George Santos will keep scamming congressional paychecks for as long as he can. The plan is for Santos to try to ride this scandal out until his term ends in January 2025.

Kevin McCarthy needs Santos’s vote, so he is not going to support expelling him. McCarthy will try to bury Santos’s crimes in the House Ethics Committee, hoping he can run out the clock and not lose 25% of his House majority.

It is difficult to choose who is worse in this situation. Is it Santos the alleged criminal, or Kevin McCarthy for keeping a criminal in the House?