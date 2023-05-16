Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against US Attorney For Prosecuting 1/6 Attackers

Facebook

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced articles of impeachment against the US Attorney for Washington, DC, because he is prosecuting 1/6 insurrectionists.

Video:

Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces articles of impeachment against Matthew Graves, the US Attorney for DC, for prosecuting Jan. 6 rioters and not "real criminals." pic.twitter.com/eKIDMU03Yl — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) May 16, 2023

Greene told Graves, “You have already abused your position by malicious prosecuting more than 1,000 people from January 6th, but you recently announced that you are going to arrest at least 1,000 more.”

Greene continued, “The time for weaponizing the Department of Justice needs to come to an end, and because you refuse to prosecute real criminals that are violating all of the crimes here in Washington, DC, and you want to talk about DC residents, they are victims of your abuse of power, and because of that I am introducing articles of impeachment on you, Mr. Graves.

Rep. Greene was engaging in some worthless political grandstanding. She can introduce articles of impeachment on anyone and everyone in federal government, but those articles are likely never going to go to the Judiciary Committee, or ever see a vote on the House floor.

House Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene keep talking about impeaching people, but they have been in the majority for nearly five months in the House, and they have done nothing.

Rep. Greene wants to impeach a US attorney for doing his job and prosecuting domestic terrorists. That is who the Republican Party under Donald Trump is, and that is what Marjorie Taylor Greene wants the House to become.

Each time that Rep. Greene speaks, she makes the stakes clear for 2024.