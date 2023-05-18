Adam Schiff Shreds Kevin McCarthy For Suggesting He Be Expelled From Congress

Facebook

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that Kevin McCarthy is doing his boss at Mar-a-Lago’s bidding and will do anything to stop him from being elected to the Senate.

Video:

Schiff said when he was asked if he was surprised that McCarthy suggested that he be expelled on Alex Wagner Tonight, ” Nothing he does surprises me. It’s the same guy the gave surveillance video to Tucker Carlson. He will do whatever Trump wants him to do and I am sure Trump glories in McCarthy and House Republicans going after me. It’s about satisfying his boss in Mar-a-Lago and the crowd loves Donald Trump. So it doesn’t surprise me. McCarthy has also made it clear he wants to do everything he can to stop me from being elected to the Senate where he knows I would be more effective at pushing back against these efforts to tear down the rule of law. I think this is what is part of what is at work here.”

It has become obvious that McCarthy is on a mission to punish Adam Schiff for upholding the rule of law and making sure that Trump was impeached for attempting to blackmail Ukraine and withhold congressionally appropriated military aid in order to force the Ukrainians to interfere in the 2020 election for him.

Rep. Schiff was extremely blunt. Trump wants Schiff destroyed, and McCarthy is doing the former president’s bidding. Outside of Trump himself, it is rare to see a person who is in a position of power look as consistently weak as Kevin McCarthy does.

Speaker McCarthy is trying to stop Schiff from winning the election for the open Senate seat in California, because of the message that it would send if Schiff stood up to Trump and was rewarded by the voters with a promotion to the US Senate.

Kevin McCarthy is trying to stop Adam Schiff, but it is very possible that Schiff outlasts both Trump and McCarthy.